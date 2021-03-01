Golfer drowns while searching for ball at Florida country club

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was found dead after police say he drowned while searching for his golf ball at a country club in Florida.

According to officials from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy took place at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club, Sunday morning, where 74-year-old Hermilo Jazmines was playing golf with a friend.

That’s when the routine Sunday morning took a turn for the worst.

“Jazmines ‘teed off near the third hole’ and ‘was last seen looking for his ball near the green,’” says the sheriff’s office.

Authorities stated they first discovered his golf cart parked on the cart path and soon after uncovered his putter lying on the ground near a pond. They later dispatched their dive team, which “located Jazmines submerged in the water near his putter.”

Jazmines was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, evidence suggests Jazmines may have fallen into the water and drowned.

In a press release released by the sheriff’s office, friends of the golfer say he enjoyed searching the golf course for lost balls.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death, “however, it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.”