Residents angered after Miramar apartment building elevator needs several weeks worth of repairs

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Residents of a South Florida apartment complex are dealing with a major safety hazard.

They are complaining that a broken elevator is keeping some of them from leaving.

Resident Alex Delgado’s mobility is impaired, and he relies solely on crutches.

Last Friday, he and his neighbors in building six of the Lakeshore University Park Condominium in Miramar received a notice announcing that the elevators are down and that the repair will take 10-12 weeks.

“It’s outrageous that everyone has their payments, everyone keeps up with their payments, and this is the type of service we get,” Delgado said.

A broken elevator has residents of a Miramar apartment building extremely upset. (WPLG)

After numerous unanswered calls to the management office, Local 10 went in person, only to be turned away.

Local 10 reached out to Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, who responded with the following statement and expedited timeline:

“The part that is needed is not available and needs to be manufactured and shipped from California. They are estimating 4 to 5 weeks for delivery and completion of the job... public safety must be maintained and expeditiously addressed when compromised.”

Tenants told Local 10 this may be the longest they’ve had to go without elevator service, but it’s not the only time the service has been unavailable.

According to those residents, the elevators were just down for maintenance back in November.