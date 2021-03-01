Thieves target Lighthouse Point post office, possibly getting away with outgoing mail from drop-off box

Thieves targeted the drop box of a Lighthouse Point post office, police believe.

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. – Authorities are searching for the person who burglarized a post office in Lighthouse Point.

It happened over night, Saturday into Sunday, at the post office on Sample Road and US-1.

Lighthouse Point police said someone broke in between the hours of 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe the thieves were targeting the mail inside the built-in, outgoing mail drop off box in the lobby.

Michelle Novak knows the motive all too well. She worked for the postal service for 21 years.

“Looking for money, looking for checks to wash,” Novak said.

She said in this digital world we live in, thieves want credit card numbers and personal information that may help them access cash.

“Just a way to steal everybody’s little slice of life,” Novak said.

She pointed out that this is a crime that mostly affects older people who still use traditional mail to pay bills.

Mavis Fisher, who visited the targeted post office on Monday, told Local 10 News she’s weary of online transactions and her credit card has been scammed three times now.

“These companies are manipulating you so that you have to pay online now, and I don’t like that,” Fisher said. “People need money and they have no jobs and no income coming in.”

Police want anyone who used the drop-off at the Lighthouse Point post office over the weekend to consider cancelling any checks that were mailed and to keep an eye on their account for unauthorized activity.