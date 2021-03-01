Tobacco Road is back! Famous dive bar returns to Brickell

MIAMI – Tobacco Road is back!

According to the Miami Herald, the dive bar known for being a local hotspot after midnight is returning to South Miami Avenue in Brickell after being shut down in 2014.

The bar, which was Miami’s oldest bar, first opened back in 1912. It became a local watering hole for South Florida locals for over 100 years.

The return of the bar and its famous neon sign is thanks to restaurateur Matt Kuscher, owner of Kush, Lokal, and his lineup of Kush Hospitality establishments, who partnered with Patrick Gleber, Paige Latterner, and the current Tobacco Road license owner (who has owned Tobacco Road’s name and physical memorabilia for all of these years), Bruce Carlson.

Ad

According to Kuscher, thanks to this partnership, the bar will feature the original sign that was dented during Hurricane Andrew in 1992, as well as a new one that will be outside.

However, the bar won’t be a replica of the old one. In fact, Kuscher and his team are proud that it won’t be.

According to the Miami Herald, Kuscher says, “It’s a theme bar. It’s a Hard Rock Café for Tobacco Road.”

Therefore, the bar is going to be like stepping back in time (or at least back to the ’90s and ’00s).

The bar is currently slated to be a two-year-pop up. Although it won’t be located at Tobacco Road’s original location, (which has since been torn down,) the bar will be at the former River Oyster Bar that is only two doors down from the original location.

The bar will seat 95 patrons, including outdoor seating for 10 people, and a 30-person private dining room. The menu will range from craft beer to elevated bar foods, such as chili, barbecue chicken nachos, wings (that will be similar to the ones Tobacco Road used to sell), and bang-bang shrimp.

Ad

And if you were wondering about the classic “Road’s Death Burger” – that’s coming back, too.

For more information, visit the Miami Herald’s feature. For restaurant information, click here.