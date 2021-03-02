Escaped Miami arrestee still on the loose, family urges him to surrender

MIAMI – A man who escaped from a Miami hospital while in custody Monday afternoon is still on the run from police, and his family is urging him to turn himself in.

Miami police say that Leskeil Richards, 25, found the right moment to run away from an officer who was guarding him at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Richards was injured during an arrest that was captured on video Sunday, with his family saying he suffered a seizure.

Richards’ family shared a FaceTime video conversation from overnight exclusively with Local 10 News.

Ad

“Yeah I understand that you’re scared, but I need you to turn yourself in ‘Skeil,” a family member told him in the video.

“They’re killing too many black people, they’re killing people for no reason,” Richards said on the FaceTime call, to which a family member responded: “But you have to turn yourself in.”

The now viral video from Sunday showed Richards being punched and put in a headlock while being arrested by a City of Miami police officer in the Liberty City neighborhood, near Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue.

Richards, who lives in Sunrise, had a probation violation warrant for a robbery and battery, police records show.

His escape Monday sparked a massive search, spanning several hours.

Thus far, officers have come up empty-handed trying to locate him.

During his conversation with family overnight, Richards never mentioned his exact location and could be seen with what appeared to be a wound on his forehead.

Ad

“Let me see your head? Let me see your head? Oh my god!” a family member said to him.

Richards repeatedly told his family he wants to turn himself in, but that he fears for his safety after what happened Sunday.

“That’s the reason why I did what I did,” he said on the FaceTime call. “I know they were going to kill me. I couldn’t lose my life for something I didn’t do.”

The Miami Police Department is planning to launch an internal investigation into that arrest.

Authorities say that if you see Richards, do not approach him, but call 911.