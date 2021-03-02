FBI raid in Fort Lauderdale ends with convicted felon in custody

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The FBI was conducting an investigation Tuesday morning in a neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale that ended with one man being taken into custody.

Residents in the 1300 block of Southwest Sixth Street told Local 10 News that they heard a commotion around 6 a.m. and saw one man getting arrested.

“We woke up to flash bangs. It sounded like they were banging on the door,” Chase Robinson said.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall confirmed that Paul Miller, 32, was arrested on accusations of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The early-morning FBI raid jolted neighbors from their sleep.

“Then you hear, ‘FBI, FBI, come out with your hands up,’ -- FBI everywhere,” Robinson said.

FBI agents surrounded one of the homes and a SWAT vehicle was also in tow.

A man captured video of his next door neighbor getting arrested.

Miller’s landlord told Local 10 News that Miller was new to the neighborhood and had only rented the apartment for about a month.

Ad

Neighbors say he kept to himself.

“Standoffish, I guess. He didn’t really want to talk to anybody,” Robinson said.

Further details about the incident were not immediately released by the FBI.

Marshall said the FBI, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force continue their investigation.