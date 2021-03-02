‘Gentrification is real’: Magic City developers pay $3M to Little Haiti trust

MIAMI – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held a news conference on Monday to announce the investors behind the Magic City Innovation District paid $3 million to the city’s Little Haiti Revitalization Trust.

Neil Fairman, of Plaza Equity Partners, said it was the first payment in a $31 million commitment. Plaza Equity is working with Metro 1 and Dragon Global on the $1.36 billion redevelopment plan.

“Gentrification is real, it’s real,” Suarez said.

Many of the current residents and business owners of Little Haiti fear Magic City will force them to move out and change the character of the community.

The 18-acre “campus-like” project includes 432 hotel rooms, 2,630 residential units, and commercial real estate.

The Family Action Network Movement, a social services organization for Haitian women, is among the opponents. In November, a Miami-Dade Circuit Court panel rejected the organization’s challenge to the city’s approval of the project.