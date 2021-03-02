Here is a behind-the-scenes look at the new federal COVID-19 vaccine site in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. military is putting the final touches on the new federal COVID-19 vaccination site in Miami-Dade County. And if it all goes as planned, it will open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, just after Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded eligibility to include K-12 school employees who are age 50 or older.

Despite previous opposition, Desantis welcomed the President Joe Biden administration’s community vaccination center at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus at 11380 NW 27th Ave., in Westview. Appointments are encouraged but not required.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Defense set up a network of white air-conditioned tents. There are registration areas, vaccine rooms, and observation sections. The U.S. military is tasked with running the site with the help of state agencies.

“We have two registration tents with up to 90 personnel registering at a time,” Bruce Roberts said. “It just shows the strength of America.”

Roberts, of The Florida Division of Emergency Management, said he was very impressed to learn on Monday that U.S. Army pharmacists will be administering 2,000 doses daily at the MDC site — 1,500 by Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine and 500 by Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine.

The two new satellite locations at Ronselli Park, 250 SW 114 Ave., in Florida City and at the Florida City Youth Activity Center, 650 NW 5th Ave., will be set to distribute 500 doses each daily, Roberts said.

DeSantis’ expanded the eligibility requirements on Monday to also include firefighters, law enforcement officers, and K-12 school employees, including cafeteria workers and school bus drivers, who are age 50 and older. Anyone who is 65 years old or older is also eligible.

Roberts said if anyone prefers the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine they will be able to request it at registration. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will also have a presence at the sites, which are set to stay open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day for the next two months.

According to Crystal Paulk-Buchanan, of FEMA, there will also be new vaccination sites in Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville, and there are plans to expand the satellite sites with the support of state and local agencies.

For more information about how to pre-register for a vaccine in Florida, visit the state’s page or call any of these three Miami-Dade County lines: 1-888-499-0840, 1-888-256-8918, or 1-833-540-2065.

