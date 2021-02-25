DeSantis announces 3 new vaccine locations in South Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday morning at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville at which time he announced that several new COVID-19 vaccine locations would be opening across the state, including in South Florida.

The new locations include Broward College and Oak Park and the Overtown Youth Center in Miami-Dade County.

Other sites are also opening at Florida A&M University in Leon County and the Kissimmee Community Center in Osceola County.

The governor said at least 200 vaccines will be administered daily to seniors 65 and older at each location.

According to DeSantis, more than 44% of the state’s senior population has received the vaccine, which is about 4.5 million seniors.

“We’re proud of that momentum,” he said. “We want to build off of it.”

Seniors 65 and older and frontline healthcare workers can visit https://myvaccine.fl.gov/ or call 866-201-6313 to pre-register for an appointment.

For those requiring TTY access, the number is 844-252-2003.

The health department says qualifying Floridians can enter their information on that website and will be contacted when doses are available at vaccination sites in their area.

People are reminded to not show up at any of these sites unless they have an appointment. Those without an appointment have been turned away.