DeSantis to expand vaccine eligibility to first responders, school personnel ages 50 and older

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that he will be issuing a new executive order later in the day expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters and K-12 school personnel ages 50 and older.

The expansion comes as the governor said the state is expecting to receive 175,000 doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

DeSantis said that amount, however, is tentative and he hopes to soon confirm whether the state will in fact be receiving those doses this week.

“If you look at those numbers, the law enforcement and fire -- some of them already got it because we focused on first responders. You’re talking about 20,000, 25,000 people maybe, and then with the schools, we probably could do all of that 50 and up -- K-12 personnel and police, fire -- with just our J&J shipment,” the governor said.

DeSantis urged Floridians to take the vaccine if they qualify, saying the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “much more versatile” than the other vaccines currently being offered as it can simply be stored in a refrigerator and only needs to be administered once.

He urged the public not to be discouraged by the 66% overall effectiveness of the vaccine, saying that “It’s 100% effective against death and hospitalization -- particularly after the 28 days with the hospitalization.”

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about vaccine eligibility expansion at time mark 20:20