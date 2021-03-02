Seniors, healthcare workers flock to new vaccination locations in South Florida

MIAMI – City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the new COVID-19 vaccination site at the Overtown Youth Center.

The location at 1551 NW First Ave. is a walk-up site for seniors 65 and older and frontline healthcare workers.

It is open seven days a week and appointments are not required at this time.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the opening of the pop-up location last week, as well as several others, and said at least 200 vaccines will be administered on a daily basis at each site.

In addition to the Overtown Youth Center location, new vaccination sites also opened last week at Broward College’s North Campus in Coconut Creek and at Oak Grove Park in Miami.

Meanwhile, some senior citizens lined up Tuesday morning at a Walmart on Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines to get their vaccines.

Fitting rooms inside the Walmart were converted into vaccination rooms.

The newly opened locations come as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on its way to the Sunshine State.

Ad

“Tentatively, the numbers that we’re looking at for Johnson & Johnson shipments to Florida this week is 175,000 doses,” DeSantis said at a news conference on Monday.

DeSantis signed an executive order Monday, allowing people 50 and older who are sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters and K-12 school personnel to get the shot.

“We could probably do all of that 50 and up -- K-2 personnel and police/fire -- with just our J&J shipment,” the governor said.

The expected growth in the number of available doses will make this possible between vials of the J&J vaccine and a ramp up in Florida’s weekly Pfizer and Moderna shipments.

The doses will be divided among a growing number of retail pharmacy chains and pop-up vaccination sites.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he is pleased with the inclusion of teachers in the governor’s order, but said more needs to be done.

Ad

“We’re going to continue to advocate for a rapid expansion of vaccination eligibility for all school side personnel, regardless of age,” he said.