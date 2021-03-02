Man using scooter dies after impact with Tri-Rail commuter train in Broward

A man who was using an electric motorized scooter died on Monday after an impact with a Tri-Rail commuter train in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Sgt. Deanna Greenlaw, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the men was directly in the center of the tracks.

Greenlaw said witnesses told officers that the rider of the scooter was in a rush heading west on Northwest Sixth Street.

“Went underneath the guardrails that were in the downward position, with flashing red lights,” Greenlaw said.