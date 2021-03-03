Attention techies: FIU offering Master’s degree in ‘Internet of Things’

MIAMI – Good news for techies: all that tinkering could actually earn you a Master’s degree.

Florida International University is now offering a Master of Science in the “Internet of things.” It’s an expansion of a bachelor’s degree already available at the FIU College of Engineering & Computing. In 2018, FIU became the first in the nation to offer a degree like this.

Students, who choose this degree, will learn how to use “smart” technologies found in homes, vehicles, medical equipment, and city infrastructure.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, new jobs in this field are earning an average of $107,510 per year.

For more information about the degree, an online information session will be held March 29.

Applications for the program will be accepted until June 1. Classes begin in August.