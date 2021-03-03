Hollywood police swarm neighborhood after shooting reported

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating after receiving a report about a shooting Wednesday morning.

Sky 10 was above the scene as authorities were focusing their attention on a home in the 600 block of Crescent Drive.

Numerous police vehicles, including a SWAT truck, were parked outside the home.

“A 911 call came out earlier of a possible shooting and we take these calls serious,” Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata told Local 10 News in an email. “Officers are searching the area at this time looking for possible victims and/or evidence of a shooting. As of now their are no victims.”

No other details were immediately released.

