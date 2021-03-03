Miami Shores police search for missing man with dementia

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Miami Shores police are searching for a 69-year-old man who they said has dementia and left his home Tuesday without his cellphone.

According to a police flyer, Reginald Mashack was last seen around 10:30 a.m. leaving his home in his 2012 black Honda Civic with license plate number DHDM25.

Lt. David Golt said it’s unclear whether Mashack has money to purchase food or gasoline.

Police said Mashack was last seen wearing a dark-colored, long-sleeved shirt, dark-colored pajama pants and mismatched sandals.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Natasha McKay at 305-759-2468, extension 7102, or email her at Natasha.Mckay@mspd.org.