Distraught mother on Coral Way shooting: ‘How do you shoot at a father and a little girl?’

MIAMI – Darren Campbell, a father who was shot in front of his daughter outside of a popular Hooters restaurant in Miami’s Coral Way area, remained hospitalized on Wednesday in critical condition.

Aileen Campbell told Miami-Dade County Judge Mindy S. Glazer through tears during a virtual hearing on Tuesday that a bullet blew away her eight-year-old daughter’s earring.

She held it up for all to see and said, “How do you shoot at a father and a little girl?”

Aileen Campbell stands with her 8-year-old daughter on Wednesday in Miami. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Quanesha Lewis, 34, told police officers she decided to fire her weapon after she saw Darren Campbell reach out for a gun on Saturday night outside of the Hooters at the Miracle Marketplace.

Detectives said the father reached out for his phone. He wasn’t armed.

Janelle Lewis said she and her wife were having dinner with family at 3301 Coral Way when a threatening man shouted something that scared Quanesha Lewis.

“If we don’t tip our waitress accordingly that we’re going to come out to four flat tires,” Janelle Lewis said adding Quanesha Lewis walked outside to move the car.

Quanesha Lewis and Darren Campbell talked before Lewis fired her weapon and injured him on Saturday in Miami's Coral Way. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Darren Campbell also walked outside with his daughter and Quanesha Lewis fired her weapon while the three of them were standing on the sidewalk.

Janelle Lewis said her wife, who is a concealed weapons holder, acted in self-defense when she shot Darren Campbell twice.

Janelle Lewis said a man threatened them and their family on Saturday before her wife shot him outside of the Hooters in Coral Way. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Aileen Campbell disagrees.

“I don’t care what went on verbally,” the distraught mother said. “But, how dare they do that to my family?”

Quanesha Lewis, who doesn’t have a criminal record and is a full-time employee in Tampa, is facing charges of child abuse and attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Aileen Campbell said it’s not enough.

“How do you shoot at a father and a little girl? How do you do that?”

Janelle Lewis said Quanesha Lewis did not intend to shoot the girl. Aileen Campbell said she could have killed or injured her daughter had the bullet struck her in the head.

Campbell said she doesn’t understand why prosecutors are not charging her with two counts of attempted murder, or why the judge allowed Quanesha Lewis to be released on a $55,000 bond.

Court records show Quanesha Lewis’ defense attorney filed a written plea of not guilty and requested a trial by jury on Wednesday. Her next hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. on March 31.