Woman goes missing while diving Vandenberg wreck off Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a 50-year-old woman from Rockport, Texas, who went missing Tuesday morning while diving the Vandenberg wreck off Key West.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Army Special Forces Underwater Operations School staff took part in the search for Jordan Jay Fisher.

Officials from the FWC and Coast Guard continued the search Wednesday morning.

According to MCSO spokesman Adam Linhardt, Fisher and her husband went out on a boat to the wreck with two other people and a dive master.

Linhardt said the dive master signaled for everyone to surface, but members of the group lost sight of Fisher while returning to the guide/mooring line.

Linhardt said the dive master told authorities that he made several searches around the wreck until he was short on air.

Fisher was then reported missing just after 10 a.m.

Authorities said foul play is not believed to have been a factor in the incident.