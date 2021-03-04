1 injured in shooting outside Marriott hotel in Miami

MIAMI – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday outside the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay.

Miami police spokesman Mike Vega confirmed that the shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. at 1633 Bayshore Drive.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene later in the morning as the area near the parking garage was blocked off with police tape.

Vega said officers did not find the shooting victim at the scene, but just before 4 a.m., Miami-Dade police notified them that a male had been dropped off at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with a gunshot wound.

Vega said the victim is in stable condition.

No other details were immediately released.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.