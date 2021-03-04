Police: Man stabbed inside Lauderdale Lakes bakery

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A woman is in custody after a Thursday morning stabbing at a bakery in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at 8:13 a.m. to the Five Star Bakery, 4272 North State Road 7, after reports of man being stabbed.

At the scene, the owner told Local 10 News that a woman came in to the bakery and stabbed a worker, both of whom knew each other, but that information has not been confirmed by investigators.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a nearby hospital. His condition is not known.