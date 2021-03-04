Snorkeler stumbles upon cocaine-filled bale off Florida Keys

CRAIG KEY, Fla. – Nearly 70 pounds of cocaine was found floating in a bale Wednesday afternoon by a snorkeler off Craig Key, authorities confirmed.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, the snorkeler, who was swimming near Mile Marker 72, notified the Sheriff’s Office about the bale around 1:50 p.m.

Linhardt said deputies then notified the U.S. Border Patrol, which located the bale and discovered that it contained 25 bricks of cocaine.

The bricks weighed a total of 68 pounds, Linhardt said.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, the drugs are valued at more than $1.5 million.