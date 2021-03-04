Rally demands Homestead migrant facility remain closed

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Immigration activists held a car rally Thursday around the facility in Homestead that was used for child migrants “to oppose its reopening by the Biden administration.”

Organizers include: United We Dream, AFSC Florida, Florida Immigrant Coalition, Immigrant Action Alliance, Florida Immigrant Youth Network, WeCount! and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“The opposition to the reopening of the center keeps growing and, in less than a week, over 6,000 people nationwide have signed a petition sending messages directly to President Biden,” organizers said in a news release. “However, local immigrant youth and community members keep hearing about local hiring calls in Homestead and are concerned that the Biden administration is moving forward quietly with a complete lack of transparency and hiring yet another private contractor that will keep profiting from the pain of immigrant children.”

The center was emptied in August 2019 and the Trump administration announced it was shutting it down in October 2019.

The Biden administration has said the facility could be used as a shelter, rather than it being framed as a detention center.

“I would describe it as a place where we keep kids — who are under the age of 18 and taking a treacherous journey into this country — safe,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week.

Psaki said President Joe Biden’s administration is working as quickly as possible to process the children out of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities and into shelters managed by The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Critics have condemned Homestead and other emergency influx facilities where children age 17 and under are commonly sent after they enter the United State and are detained by Border Patrol agents.