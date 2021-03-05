63ºF

Local News

First responders pull victims from vehicles after major crash in Hollywood

Amanda Batchelor
, Managing Editor

Tags: 
Traffic
,
Hollywood
,
Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A major crash occurred Friday morning in the westbound lanes of Hollywood Boulevard just east of the Interstate 95 on-ramp.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene at 6 a.m. as one of the cars involved in the collision was on its side.

Another vehicle was heavily damaged and pressed up against a pole.

First responders appeared to be trying to get victims out of both cars.

Further details about the crash were not immediately released.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.

Car pressed up against pole in Hollywood. (WPLG)

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: