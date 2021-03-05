It’s ‘cafecito’ time: Your complete guide to 305 Day 2021 in Miami

MIAMI – Today, Friday, March 5, marks the 8th annual 305 Day in Miami-Dade County. While this sounds like a great day to enjoy a colada or a pastelito from your local bakery, you may be asking yourself, “When did 305 Day begin, and who started it?” Well, we have your answer. You may thank none other than JennyLee Molina, who back in 2013 founded 305 Cafecito, (the city’s official coffee break time at 3:05 p.m.), and created 305 DAY. Now, 8 years later, the celebration has become a bonafide cultural movement and annual community-wide celebration. While this year’s celebration may look a little different due to COVID restrictions, supporting local businesses in Miami is more imperative than ever before.

Without further ado, here is your guide to all things 305 going on in the 305 on 305 Day. How many times can we say 305? The limit does not exist.

Food:

Pollo Tropical: Pollo Tropical is offering Tropichop lovers any regular-sized chicken or shrimp Tropichop for $3.05 with the promotional code “CTCMIA305.” The offer is valid all day Friday, March 5, in-store, online, or through the MyPollo app. For this offer, guests can choose either grilled or crispy chicken or one of the new shrimp selections available for a limited time.

Night Owl Cookie Co.: Night Owl Cookie Co. will be celebrating all things 305 by selling a limited edition "Miami Series Box." The box includes: a Jupina Cookie, Cafecito Cookie, Pasteli-Dough, and Croqueta Cookie. The Miami Series Box will be available at all locations. According to their Instagram account , they are expecting to sell out, so get there fast.

J Wakefield Beer: Wynwood’s J Wakefield Beer, known for its Star Wars murals and craft beers, will be selling beers all day long for $3.05. They will also be throwing a “305 party” in the evening with a DJ set and a special burger pop-up from Ted’s Burgers (known for their “smashburgers.”)

COYO Taco x Sanguich : COYO Taco is teaming up with sandwich shop, Sanguich, from March 5 through March 7. Quesadilla lovers and Cuban sandwich lovers can get the best of both worlds with a limited edition "305 Quesadilla," which features Sanguich's 24-hour marinated roasted mojo pork, 7-day brined sweet city ham, Swiss cheese, homemade pickles, and mustard, all served on a flour tortilla with a mixture of shredded Mexican cheeses and chipotle aioli from COYO Taco. To tie this all together, every quesadilla is served with a side of mojo sauce from Sanguich for dipping. The 305 Day Quesadilla will be available at all COYO Taco locations.

Holy Crab Delivery : What better way to celebrate Miami than with local stone crabs from Holy Crab Delivery! The stone crab company is offering 10% orders all day long with code "#MIAMI." Order via pickup at their Coral Gables location at MKT Kitchen or for delivery via their website or phone number at (305) 781-4808.

Vicky Bakery : In honor of 305 Day, the bakery is giving away three $50 Vicky Bakery gift cards via a giveaway on their Instagram page . Winners will be announced later today.

1-800-LUCKY: The Wynwood Asian food hall is starting the weekend with a toast to the 305. The marketplace will pour a special priced “Made in Dade” cocktail for $3.05 (available all day).

Events: