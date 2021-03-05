Man killed in motorcycle crash on Turnpike exit ramp

Sky 10 was above a motorcycle at the scene of a fatal crash Friday afternoon on Florida’s Turnpike's southbound exit ramp to I-595.

DAVIE, Fla. – A man driving a motorcycle was killed Friday afternoon in Broward County when he hit the wall of an exit ramp and was ejected from the bike, authorities say.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver hit the right wall on Florida’s Turnpike’s southbound exit ramp to I-595 near Davie. He fell off the ramp while his motorcycle remained above.

The right lane of the exit ramp was closed for investigation, but the left lane remained open.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.