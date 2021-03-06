Brazen thieves still pricey ATV from outside Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Thieves stealing a pricey ATV from a home in a quiet Hollywood neighborhood tried to foil surveillance video by tossing a blanket over the camera.

But there is still a glimpse of the moment the heist happened in a quiet Hollywood neighborhood near 72nd Avenue and Garfield Street last Friday night.

As one of the robbers tossed a blanket over the camera, others opened a gate and pushed the ATV out into the street.

The stolen vehicle was a 2009 red Yamaha Raptor 700, which is reportedly worth $10,000.