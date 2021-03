MIAMI – Miami detectives are searching for a killer after a fatal shooting on Friday night in Miami’s Little River.

ShotSpotter technology detected several shots were fired about 9:45 p.m. in the area of Northeast 70th Street, between Northeast Third and Fourth avenues.

Officers found a male dead. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477