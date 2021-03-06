FHP: SUV driver collides with Miami Beach motorcycle officer

The driver of an SUV collided with a Miami Beach motorcycle officer Saturday.

AVENTURA, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle police officer and an SUV on Saturday.

According to Lt. Alex Camacho, Public Affairs Officer for FHP Miami, a Miami Beach motorcycle officer and a white Lexus SUV collided on Northeast Miami Gardens Drive at Northeast 26th Avenue around noon.

A preliminary investigation shows that Lexus SUV made an improper left turn into the path of the motorcycle officer. As a result, the motorcycle and SUV collided, according to Camacho.

The officer was transported to Aventura Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.