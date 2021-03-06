Police search for gunman after deadly Southwest Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Southwest Miami-Dade County are investigating a late morning shooting.

Authorities said three people were shot and one has since been pronounced dead.

It happened inside a home, and police remained active in the area while searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

Miami-Dade police responded to the home near 294th Street and 142nd Avenue after reports of shots fired just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

As officers arrived, they discovered three people had been shot, and one had been killed.

“The other adult male and adult female were transported by Miami Dade fire rescue to an area hospital in critical condition,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Kristopher Welch.

Police said the gunman took off running from the home, which prompted officers to quickly set up a perimeter as they searched for the suspect.

For hours officers combed the Southwest Miami Dade neighborhood by air and ground for the man police believe to be armed and dangerous.

“Miami-Dade police recovered two firearms on scene,” said Det. Welch. “Although we can’t discount the possibility that the subject is still armed.”

As the search continued, detectives gathered clues and worked to find out what led up to the shooting.

“There was a verbal dispute inside of the residence that escalated and led to shots fired,” said Det. Welch.

Investigators said the gunman knew his victims and are urging anyone who may know where he is to call police.

“The subject has not been apprehended and the perimeter is still being worked,” said Det. Welch.

Police have yet to release a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.