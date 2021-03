MIAMI, Fla. – An early morning hit-and-run crash left a woman in her 30s dead, according to Miami police.

Officers responded to the scene along Northwest 79th Street and Second Court around 3:45 a.m. where they found the woman unresponsive.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she died.

The driver took off and has not been located, police say.