Weekend washout: Heavy rain and driving wind impact parts of South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Strong storms brought rain and wind to South Florida for several hours on Saturday.

The poor weather brought a literal damper on weekend plans.

Wet streets were common on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale as spring breakers bust out the umbrellas.

“I play baseball at Florida Atlantic and we were supposed to have a game today against Florida Gulf Coast, but we didn’t do that,” said Sam Lowe, who was out with friends. “Just a lot of lightning, rain coming down a lot more.”

One Local 10 viewer sent in video of a parking garage at Miami International Airport flooded from the afternoon and early evening rainfall.

Further south in Cutler Bay, one resident’s trampoline was blown over and onto the house from heavy winds.

Over in South Beach, it was not quite as soggy, with diners using the brief breaks between downpours to enjoy dinner on Lincoln Road.

Drivers in North Miami Beach were seen taking extra caution over several inches of water on 67th Avenue south of Miami Gardens Drive.

Back up in Broward, diners were doused by sporadic downpours at the Quarterdeck tonight in Davie, as no part of South Florida was spared from the saturation.