School’s partial roof collapse sends kids back to virtual learning, disrupts $10.5M renovation

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Structural engineers responded to a Broward County public school after a partial roof collapse. The sudden scare on Friday complicated a renovation project and forced students to return to virtual learning on Monday.

A tragedy was averted on Friday morning at the James S. Rickards Middle School, 6000 NE Ninth Ave. Administrators had banned access to the school’s media center, where the collapse happened.

The area is under a $10.5 million renovation project. The planning began in 2016 and the original contractual date of substantial completion was Feb. 16, records show.

Oakland Park Fire Department personnel said there was a water leak when the roof caved in, according to Shannon Vezina, a city spokeswoman.

Washington Collado, the school’s principal, heard two loud bangs before the evacuation of the school, according to Keyla Concepcion, a spokeswoman for the school district.

Firefighters jumped into action. Fire Chief Steve Krivjanik said the search for possible victims included a drone and a dog. Krivjanik said all students were safe. Fire Rescue personnel took five students who reported headaches and nausea to the hospital.

The cause of the partial roof collapse remained under investigation on Monday afternoon.