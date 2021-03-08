Democratic leaders from Florida weigh in on vaccination efforts

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Democratic U.S. representatives from Florida weighed in Monday morning on the vaccination effort in the Sunshine State.

“We all need shots in the arms of all folks who want them. That means when it’s your turn, get your vaccine,” Congressman Charlie Crist said.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said she’s impressed by the FEMA-supported site in northwest Miami-Dade.

The politicians mentioned more money could be heading toward the vaccination and COVID-19 battle effort through the upcoming House vote this week on the American Rescue Plan.

“I know I saw it myself this weekend at the Miami vaccination site. For starters, officials there acknowledge in a transparent way where we are failing right now to reach underserved and vulnerable communities, especially communities of color,” Wasserman Schultz said.

But there was also confusion over the weekend at the FEMA-supported satellite site in Florida City.

Low demand there may have prompted workers to administer shots to everyone in line 18 and up with no questions asked.

Word spread quickly on social media and by Sunday, some who didn’t qualify drove hours hoping to get a shot

“If it doesn’t work out then it doesn’t work out, but we did drive like two hours to come here,” Saima Haque, who drove down from Boynton Beach, said.

Haque wasn’t able to get the vaccine as operators on Sunday reverted back to the governor’s mandate, only vaccinating those who currently qualify through age, occupation or health condition.