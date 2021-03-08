Foam shortage has roofing projects stuck at a standstill

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Drive through any neighborhood in South Florida and you’re likely to see a roofing project underway.

However, a foam shortage has many of these projects stuck in a standstill.

You can think of the foam as the glue that holds down your roof tiles. Right now it’s hard to come by, in large part because of the winter storm that slammed Texas last month.

“We do have other options. We could nail the tile down or screw them down, but we prefer to use foam. I think it’s a better fit,” says Paul Bange of Paul Bange Roofing.

He says foam is the most commonly used option.

“We just found out late last week that the pipes in Texas froze underground where they make it, something to do with they shut the power off, and all of the sudden we’re unable to get foam,” Bange says.

So now, all across South Florida and the southeastern United States, roofing companies are scrambling, paying hefty prices for the small amounts of that foam they can find.

And, unfortunately, Bange says the existing supply won’t last long.

“It’s a huge deal,” he says. “It’s going to shut down the tile industry for, I’m hearing, up to two months, maybe longer. I heard April 30, I heard June. I called my supplier a little earlier and he said we should have it sometime in April, but does anyone really know?”

Switching from foam to nails or screws can also require approval by the municipality where a home is located — and that process could take anywhere from a week to a few months.