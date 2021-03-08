Police search for 2 missing men in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach police are searching for two missing men in unrelated cases.

According to authorities, John French, 64, was last seen around 7 p.m. Jan. 2 leaving his home with an identified man.

Police said they were driving a black, four-door vehicle.

French last communicated with a friend the morning of Jan. 6, but he has not been heard from since.

The North Miami Beach Police Department posted a video message from French’s brother, pleading for the public’s help.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of John French please contact Det. John Gonzalez at (305) 949-5500. pic.twitter.com/DC5i5AGYbE — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) March 7, 2021

“I would like to ask anyone who has seen this video for your help in locating my brother,” David French said.

John French was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and glasses.

Authorities confirmed Monday that they are also searching for a 22-year-old man named Stephan Augustin, who was last seen the morning of Feb. 22 leaving his mother’s home in her car.

Police said Augustin has not returned calls and his cellphone has gone straight to voicemail since Feb. 25.

Police said Augustin’s relatives found his mother’s car abandoned in a parking lot in the area of 6501 NE First Court.

Augustin had been dropped off at the location once before, authorities confirmed.

He does not have any medical or mental issues and was visiting South Florida from Boston.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts about either man is asked to call Detective John Gonzalez at 305-949-5500.