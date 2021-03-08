Video shows brazen Hollywood thief in black Infinity speeding towards victim

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A thief in a black Infiniti nearly ran over his victim while speeding away on Saturday in Hollywood.

He casually took a hedge trimmer and a leaf blower. He had his hands on two chainsaws when a landscaping worker saw him.

Surveillance video shows the worker confronted the thief. Tom Connolly, the owner of Sustainable Landscapes and Lawns, Inc., in Hollywood, ran to the front of the car.

“When he came towards me with the car is when I had to defend myself from getting hit with the car,” Connolly said. “I kicked away from it; fell to the ground. He didn’t stop.”

The thief nearly ran over Connolly and sped away so quickly that he sent a traffic cone flying in the area of North 50th Avenue and Grant Street. Connolly thinks the car has a dent in the passenger side door.

“It’s my livelihood and my employees’ livelihood,” Connolly said. “It’s frustrating when someone comes to do that and pawns it off for a small amount of money.”

Connolly is asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.