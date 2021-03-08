You can walk through Van Gogh’s paintings at this 3-D art exhibit in Miami

"Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience" is coming to Miami on April 15.

MIAMI – Imagine stepping into “The Starry Night” by Vincent van Gogh and being swept away by the colors, lights, emotion, and sounds that the painting evokes – that’s what you can expect to experience at the globally acclaimed “Beyond Van Gogh” immersive art exhibit coming to Miami this April.

“Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience” is coming to Ice Palace Studios in Downtown Miami on April 15 to bring the world of Vincent Van Gogh to South Florida.

However, this is an experience unlike a typical visit to an art gallery — the paintings will be coming to life.

The exhibition, created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio, features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks and is intended to “take the art lover into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses,” according to a press release.

According to the studio, the cinematic exhibition is part of a series of exhibitions around the world titled, “Beyond Exhibitions.” Using cutting-edge projection technology, the studio hopes to bring new life into Van Gogh’s extensive body of acclaimed works with visuals, lights, sounds, and more. Guests can expect to walk along projection-filled walls wrapped in light and color that “swirls, dances, and refocuses into flowers, cafes, and landscapes.”

Highlights of the three-dimensional exhibition include “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night.”

“Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience” will stay in Miami for a limited engagement. Before purchasing tickets, be aware that there has been a string of complaints regarding purchasing tickets for other Vincent Van Gogh-themed events with similar titles. According to the Better Business Bureau, complaints have been filed in New York City for confusion regarding events with similar themes. In Miami, an event titled, “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is being sold, as well. Beware that these two events are unrelated.

To purchase tickets for “Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience,” or for more information, visit www.VanGoghMiami.com.