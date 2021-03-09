Fire on back deck spreads to home on Sugarloaf Key

Heavy flames come from home on Sugarloaf Key.

SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. – A man and a woman escaped a house fire Monday night on Sugarloaf Key, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, the fire occurred around 11 p.m. in the 17000 block of Oleander Lane.

The man told a responding deputy that a fire erupted on the back deck of the home, but by the time he grabbed a fire extinguisher, the flames had grown much stronger.

The man and the woman got out of the home safely and were not injured.

Sugarloaf Boulevard and Oleander Lane were temporarily closed as Monroe County firefighters battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.