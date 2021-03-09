Mayor wants residents to know arrests are up this Spring Break in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said on Monday that he knows there are some tourists who come to South Beach with bad intentions.

Gelber said this is why there is a need to try to make this Spring Break season safe for residents, visitors, and workers on the streets, on the beach, and off shore.

“I assume every night is going to be the worst night because I think that’s the safest way to be,” Gelber said. “I think our cops assume that.”

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, the number of arrests has more than doubled so far this Spring Break. From Feb. 3 to Sunday, officers have made 731 arrests, including 263 felony cases.

Officers also seized 57 firearms and issued 3,885 traffic citations. The police presence has been higher in the areas of Ocean Drive and Collins and Washington avenues, between Fifth and 16th Streets.

Miami Beach police marine patrol officers were also working with the U.S. Coast Guard to check up on charter boats during Spring Break. The effort also includes a city code enforcement special detail.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, officers found 54 code compliance violations on charter boats from Feb. 22 to Sunday. This past weekend alone, there were 36 violations.

This year’s Spring Break in South Beach comes with a longer list of rules. Officers are enforcing social distancing, limits on alcohol consumption, noise levels, and the midnight to 6 a.m. curfew.

While all package liquor sales cease citywide after 10 p.m., the sales in the area will cease after 8 p.m. On public beaches, alcohol consumption is prohibited. Spring Break season ends on April 12.

