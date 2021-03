MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the area of 321 NE 26th St.

Miami police spokesman Michael Vega said officers arrived to find the victim dead at the scene.

A perimeter was set up but the shooter or shooters were not found.

No other details were immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.