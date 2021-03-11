Amtrak trains to Miami will be back on the tracks in June

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida residents will have more options when planning their vacations this summer. Amtrak has been able to restore long-distance routes due to COVID aid funding.

“Offering daily long distance service is a vital step on our path to recovery,” said Amtrak General Manager Bill Flynn.

Routes in Florida fall in the third phase, starting June 7, with schedules and trains servicing Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

Amtrak also debuts new sleeper cars on the Silver service, which operates in the Sunshine State. It will be the first time in two decades that the train service incorporates new sleeping vehicles to routes.

The new schedules offer the highest number of departures since June 2020.

