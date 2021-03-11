Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie announces plan is for schools to resume in-person learning this fall

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – It appears the plan in Broward County is to have students and teachers back in the classroom later this year.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie announced on Wednesday that the plan is for all classes to take place in-person, starting this fall.

“We have to plan as if we’re going to open up the next school year,” Runcie said. “We’ll still maintain some safety measures as necessary, depending on where we are.”

Runcie made the announcement during a Broward School Board meeting Wednesday night.

Currently, classes are being held in-person and online for some students.