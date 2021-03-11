Father and son real-estate developers, 2 others, charged with racketeering, extortion, FDLE says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Four South Florida men appeared in court Thursday, including a father and son, charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, organized scheme to defraud, and multiple counts of extortion.

Real estate developers, father and son, Bruce Chait, 72, of Fort Lauderdale, and Shawn Chait, 47, of Boca Raton, were the alleged masterminds amid allegations that stretch over a decade.

The case alleges that they allegedly blackmailed a well-known real estate developer, threatening him with lawsuits, false information campaigns and smears against his reputation and his business.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, who is investigating the case, said that the Chaits and their co-conspirators, Harris Neil Shapiro, 33, of Margate, and John James Colonel, 33, threatened and extorted the victim over property acquired after the Chaits defaulted on a loan in 2010. They are accused of falsely claiming there were dangerous levels of soil contamination on a property the victim acquired after Chaits defaulted on the loan.

“These criminals were on a path to destroy the victim’s reputation as well as his business by spreading lies about the land and the victim’s development,” FDLE Commission Rick Sweringen said.

On Thursday, a judge in Broward County set bond for the Chaits at over $10 million.

Their attorney, J. David Bogenschutz, called the judge’s decision “draconian.”

“I was obviously not present when the judge was convinced to put a $10.5 million bond on two individuals who have that kind of background and have lived here their entire life. I would suggest that $10.5 million is, at best, draconian.”

But Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said that the bond was warranted.

“This is not just a financial case,” Moody said. “The Chaits lost the property and, according to Bruce Chait in . . . recent recordings within the last two months. . . wanted to destroy these victims’ financially and their reputation ever since that transaction 10 years ago.”

In recordings, the Chaits admitted that they were behind the lawsuits and that the soil contamination claims were solely for the purpose of getting the victim to pay. The Chaits demanded more than $3 million from the victim to make the lawsuits and harassment “go away.”

Additionally, they sent multiple anonymous letters to county officials including to Broward County Environmental employees with similar fraudulent claims about the property, according to FDLE.

Two other men, Harris Neil Shapiro, 38, of Margate, and John James Colonel, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, are accused of acting as pawns for the Chaits, filing lawsuits against the victim. In turn, the Chaits would use the lawsuits as leverage.

All four men were given high bond amounts on Thursday. Two of the bonds were set at $1 million and $2 million, and the Chaits at $10.5 million.

“These defendants, some of whom are convicted felons, attempted to extort millions from a Florida developer — continuously harassing and threatening him into paying. . . Their scheme is exposed and they will face justice,” Moody said.

In the late 2000s, the Chaits owned Prestige Homes of South Florida and were accused of bribing local officials to let them develop and build more than 700 homes on two golf courses in Tamarac.