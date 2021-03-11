Plane makes hard landing at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane made a hard landing Thursday morning at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

According to the FAA, the pilot of a twin-engine Piper 60-700P landed with the gear retracted at 10:20 a.m.

Two people were on board the plane, but no injuries were reported.

While the FAA will be investigating the cause of the incident, the National Transportation Safety Board was also notified.

No other details were immediately released.