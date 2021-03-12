75ºF

Local News

Miami-Dade makes sultry new ad to promote ... mask wearing

David Selig
, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: 
Miami-Dade County
,
Miami
,
Weird News
Screengrab from Miami-Dade County social media ad to promote mask-wearing. (@MiamiDadeCounty on Twitter)

MIAMI – Is it getting hot in here, or is it just the Miami-Dade County Twitter page?

In the latest attempt to promote mask-wearing to stop the spread of COVID-19, the county government is turning up the heat with a slightly suggestive animated ad.

Latin music plays as a woman saunters across the beach in a swimsuit whispering, “I wear it for you” as looky-loos not so subtly sneak a peek.

When the camera pans up, we find out that — spoiler alert — she’s talking about a face covering that matches her bathing suit.

“Wearing a mask on the outside says a lot about who you are on the inside,” the tagline reads.

Good one, Miami-Dade County!

If double entendre is the secret to getting South Florida safely get through this pandemic, keep it coming.

The ads were also posted in Spanish and Haitian Creole.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: