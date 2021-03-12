Miami-Dade makes sultry new ad to promote ... mask wearing

MIAMI – Is it getting hot in here, or is it just the Miami-Dade County Twitter page?
In the latest attempt to promote mask-wearing to stop the spread of COVID-19, the county government is turning up the heat with a slightly suggestive animated ad.
Remember to #MaskUpMiami! #WeCanWeWill #FlattenTheCurve in #OurCounty pic.twitter.com/ClrKeHHFdm— Miami-Dade County (@MiamiDadeCounty) March 12, 2021
Latin music plays as a woman saunters across the beach in a swimsuit whispering, “I wear it for you” as looky-loos not so subtly sneak a peek.
When the camera pans up, we find out that — spoiler alert — she’s talking about a face covering that matches her bathing suit.
“Wearing a mask on the outside says a lot about who you are on the inside,” the tagline reads.
Good one, Miami-Dade County!
If double entendre is the secret to getting South Florida safely get through this pandemic, keep it coming.
The ads were also posted in Spanish and Haitian Creole.