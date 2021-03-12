Mother grieves son killed in hit-and-run after driver abandons car and takes off

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A mother is heartbroken after her 35-year-old son was killed not far from their Miami Gardens apartment Tuesday.

Kesta Nelson said her son, Stephan Maze, was on his way to work his security shift at the American Airlines Arena.

On Friday, mangled metal and debris was still left at the site, where people who heard the crash Tuesday night said the impact was intense.

Nelson said her son was struck and left for dead just feet away from the apartment off North Miami Avenue near Northwest 188th Street.

That’s when another car struck his and the driver abandoned the car and fled. Relatives said that they saw the driver jump into another car that was following behind his.

They told police that the driver was in a dark-colored car with a temporary tag.

Nelson said that when detectives came to tell her that her son was dead, she told them: “Kill me, too. Kill me, I don’t want to live no more,” she said.

Nelson has a message for the driver: “You took something away from me and I can’t replace it.”

Police told Local 10 News they have found the owner of the car that was left abandoned on the scene, but no arrests have been made yet. Police are still encouraging anyone with information to contact the Miami Gardens police or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.