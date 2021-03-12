Traffic stop for tinted windows leads to arrest of Miami Beach man

Fareed Jubran, whose address was listed as Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, was arrested and faces three felony charges.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A traffic stop in Miami Beach for a BMW’s illegally tinted windows led to a man being arrested for possession of firearms and ammunition and for fake license tag.

Miami Beach Police officers were patrolling the Art Deco Cultural District around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday when they said they observed a white 2017 BMW sedan with New Jersey temporary tags parked legally in the 1400 block of Collins Avenue.

The vehicle was running with the lights on, according to police, who decided to make a traffic stop because the car’s side windows had illegally tinted sunscreen and a records check of the license plate came back not on file.

Officers ended up arresting Fareed P. Jubran, 36, of Miami Beach, after he told them he purchased the car and registered it in New Jersey, but the vehicle’s VIN number came back from the state of Maryland.

When asked if he had guns in the car, Jubran said he had a handgun in the driver’s side door and a rifle in the trunk and that he had a valid Florida concealed weapons license.

On a further check, officers found 2 handgun magazines each loaded with 13 .40 caliber rounds inside the car’s center console and a rifle magazine loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition inside a black backpack on the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

A records check revealed that Jubran had a domestic violence injunction against him in New Jersey, which prohibited him from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The guns were sent to the Miami-Dade police department crime laboratory for analysis, the car was towed, and Jubran was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on several felony charges.