Miami-Dade mayor: All county-run vaccination sites open to school personnel and first responders of all ages

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – In an attempt to distribute more of the COVID-19 vaccine, Miami-Dade County’s mayor made a significant change in who is eligible to receive it.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced all county-run vaccination sites will offer shots to all school personnel, law enforcement and firefighters, regardless of their age.

County-run sites include:

Homestead Sports Complex

Tropical Park

Zoo Miami

The mayor tweeted out the new information Tuesday night.

“It’s critical that we distribute vaccines as efficiently as possible to protect all our educators and first responders,” she said in the tweet.

— Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) March 16, 2021

The change is especially important for police officers as all day care and K-12 personnel have already been permitted to receive the vaccine, per the governor’s order. Firefighters/paramedics of all ages have also been receiving the vaccine as they are categorized as frontline healthcare workers with direct patient care.

Sworn officers must still be 50 or older to receive the vaccine at state-run vaccination sites.

Levine Cava was among those who received the vaccine Wednesday at the county-run Tropical Park location.

She told reporters that she had to wait 90 days after she contracted coronavirus to get the shot, per CDC guidelines.

She said she feels great after receiving it and the man who administered her shot was the same person who collected the biological sample she provided back in November when she tested positive for the virus.

Vaccinations at the county-run vaccination sites are by appointment only.

Click here for more information or to book an appointment.