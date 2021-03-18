Florida man charged with COVID relief fraud

MIAMI – Federal prosecutors say a South Florida tax preparer received nearly $1 million in coronavirus relief funds after submitting more than 100 fraudulent applications for himself and others.

Court records say 35-year-old Leonel Rivero was charged Tuesday with wire fraud.

His first appearance hearing in Miami federal court is set for next Tuesday.

A criminal complaint says Rivero owned a tax-preparation business and submitted approximately 118 fraudulent loan applications on behalf of himself and his accomplices.

Investigators say those loan applications sought a total of more than $2.3 million, and Rivero and his accomplices received approximately $975,582.