Crime spree suspect shot dead by police in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A yellow tarp covered a man’s body late Thursday night after a police-involved shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.

The man had been suspected of stealing a bicycle and a sports utility vehicle. He was also accused of opening fire multiple times on civilians. He was shot dead by police outside of a market on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say the chaotic scene began just after 1 p.m. when the suspect tried to steal a bike off the front of a bus. Someone tried to stop him, and the suspect fired a gun at that person, missing.

The suspect then took off to a Chevron gas station. An employee at that gas station wouldn’t let him inside the convenience store.

“At that moment he got enraged and began firing his weapon again,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said. “As my officers arrived on the scene he was firing his firearm. He commandeered a dealership vehicle that was being filled up and fled the area.”

The suspect took that Range Rover SUV from the gas station and drove it to the First Stop Market at Southwest 173rd Terrace and Homestead Avenue, police say. He crashed the car into the outside of the market and then he went inside.

When he came out, police were waiting for him, and after a standoff that lasted a few minutes, he was shot dead, authorities say.

“He was armed and shots were fired and FDLE will give its findings,” Ramirez said. “What we do know here is the hand of God was with us. Nobody was injured. No citizens, no officers.”

As Ramirez said, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the officers’ use of lethal force, which is standard.

The subject’s identity has not been released by investigators but his family members say he suffered from mental illness.