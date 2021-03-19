Elderly man dies after fire erupts inside home in Miami

MIAMI – An elderly man has died at Jackson Memorial Hospital after he was pulled from a house fire in Miami early Friday morning. A City of Miami firefighter was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez, the fire was reported just after 2 a.m. at a home at 2320 SW Fourth St.

Sanchez said firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

Additional units were called to the home and crews extended hand-lines to the rear of the property.

Sanchez said the fire was under control within 10 minutes.

As some firefighters were battling the flames, others searched the home for anyone inside and found an elderly man.

Sanchez said the victim was pulled from the home and taken to JMH’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries later in the morning.

Ad

The cause of the fire is under investigation.